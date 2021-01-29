Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 4,340,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,746,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wipro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

