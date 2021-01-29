Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 4,340,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,746,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wipro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.