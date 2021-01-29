Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 41,822 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.