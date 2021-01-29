WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 196.7% in January

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 196.7% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $77.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

