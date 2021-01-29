WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:DVEM) Shares Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:DVEM) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.98. 3,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

