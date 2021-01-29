WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.03. 3,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.49% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

