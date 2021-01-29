WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.10

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.10 and traded as high as $48.02. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 566,938 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 278,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

