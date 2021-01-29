WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,213.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,589 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,184,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 652,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after buying an additional 255,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,132,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

