Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $12.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 28,709 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

