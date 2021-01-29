Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 15,412 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

