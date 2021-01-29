Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Tesla by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $30.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $805.01. 682,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $747.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,645.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.