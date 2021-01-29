Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

CCI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.78. 37,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,702. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

