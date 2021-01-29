Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 364,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

