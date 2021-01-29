Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 478,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270,336. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

