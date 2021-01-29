Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 19,489 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.13. 314,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

