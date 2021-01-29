Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 3,609 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.48. The company has a market capitalization of $322.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

