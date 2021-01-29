Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.