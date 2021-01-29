WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

