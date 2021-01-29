Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in January

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.
OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.98.
About Woolworths Group
Featured Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.