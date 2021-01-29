Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in January

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

