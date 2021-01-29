Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.68. 88,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.