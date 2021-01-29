Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Buys 35,019 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,102,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $19,485,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 693,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 251,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,038. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

