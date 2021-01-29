Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 197,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

