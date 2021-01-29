Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.