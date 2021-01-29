Worldcore Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Worldcore has a market cap of $123,295.60 and approximately $386.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcore has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.54 or 0.04071221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore (CRYPTO:WRC) is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

