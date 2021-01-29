Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $87,549.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

