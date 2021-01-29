WPP TOKEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,802.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,802.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

