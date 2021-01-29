Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Up 56.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00116883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00063132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00242581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032065 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

