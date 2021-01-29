Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 56.3% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00048779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00129036 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00268544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00036264 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

