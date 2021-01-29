W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 6.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 4,810,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,967,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 54.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

