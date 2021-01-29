Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Up 450.0% in January

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Wuhan General Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

