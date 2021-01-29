Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Up 450.0% in January

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wuhan General Group stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Wuhan General Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile
