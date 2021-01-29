X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.97). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

