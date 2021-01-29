x42 Protocol Price Up 42.4% Over Last Week (X42)

x42 Protocol (CURRENCY:X42) traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, x42 Protocol has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One x42 Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. x42 Protocol has a total market capitalization of $332,916.13 and $47,247.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00046217 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About x42 Protocol

x42 Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. x42 Protocol’s total supply is 20,009,934 coins and its circulating supply is 19,292,385 coins. x42 Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. x42 Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@hitmancro/x42-protocol-a-path-to-feeless-and-open-society-40e24d2dcf37. The official website for x42 Protocol is www.x42.tech. The Reddit community for x42 Protocol is /r/x42 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “x42 allows for regular users to launch applications that would require big publishers to host them, at a much higher cost; be those decentralized applications for users' cell phone, PC, Mac or even single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi. The x42 protocol allows for anyone that is creative and driven enough to launch any type of project for a near-zero cost, and without any transaction fees after that. “

