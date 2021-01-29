xBTC Price Reaches $0.67 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. xBTC has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $4,145.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One xBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00305791 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,096,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,404,348 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

