Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.