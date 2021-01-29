Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

