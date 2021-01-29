XcelToken Plus Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded up 111.8% against the dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $660,672.83 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Profile