xEURO (XEUR) Price Reaches $1.10

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xEURO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. xEURO has a total market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

xEURO Profile