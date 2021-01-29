Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,515 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,378 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

