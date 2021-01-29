Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $133.57 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Xilinx by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

