Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.40. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 87,212 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.