XIO Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000116 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.