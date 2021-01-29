XMax Trading Up 53.6% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, XMax has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $4.59 million and $10.24 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,131,244,411 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.