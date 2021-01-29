xRhodium (XRC) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $27,210.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00005824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004344 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,317,895 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,895 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

