Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 133,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 75,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.78 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

