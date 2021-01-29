XTRABYTES Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,493.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

