Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.02. 271,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 156,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.65% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

