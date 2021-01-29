Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of YKLTY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
