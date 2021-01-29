Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YKLTY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

