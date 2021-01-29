Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUY. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 62.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 988,820 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

