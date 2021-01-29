Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $7.94. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 13,761 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YZCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

