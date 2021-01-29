Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.22 million and $528,255.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00233802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00093753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,755,606 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.