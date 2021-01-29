Ycash (YEC) One Day Volume Tops $470,354.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $470,354.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00254915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00031989 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,758,031 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

